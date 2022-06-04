Iran warns against attempts to undermine IAEA credibility

In a tweet on Friday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “As one of the original signatories to NPT, Iran calls on all to beware of further erosion of the IAEA's credibility.”

“No one can keep mum on Israel's clandestine nuclear weapons program and then claim impartiality and talk about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities,” he added.

Khatibzadeh was referring to the IAEA Director General's visit to the Zionist regime of Israel and holding talks with the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Iranian nuclear program just ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors next week.

Also, his remarks came as the US State Department said on Thursday that the US will work closely with its allies and partners and the IAEA board to push for an anti-Iran resolution at the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting this week.

