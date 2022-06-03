US, E3 to push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA BoG meeting

France, Germany, and the UK — are expected to push for a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency board meeting next week that calls on Iran to fully cooperate with UN inspectors regarding suspicions of undeclared nuclear activity, E3 diplomats claimes Thursday, Axios reported.

The State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said yesterday the US will work closely with its allies and partners and the IAEA board “to ensure that the board takes appropriate action in response” to the new IAEA reports.

After it was reported earlier on Wednesday that the United States, France, Britain, and Germany have drafted an anti-Iran resolution for next week's meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, calling on Tehran to answer the alleged IAEA questions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatiobzadeh wrote on his Twitter account, "Israeli regime, as the world's #1 JCPOA hater happens to be NPT-denier & the only nuke-possessor of the MENA region. We know this, the world knows this."

The Iranian spokesman added that it is time for the "E3/US to stop pretending to be asleep. They can pursue diplomacy—or pursue the opposite. We're ready for both."

Khatibzadeh also warned in a statement that "We [Iran] respond resolutely and appropriately to any unconstructive action in the Board of Governors, and those who view the Board of Governors and the Director General's report as a leverage and play political games against Iran must be held to account for the consequences."

RHM/PR