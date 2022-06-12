  1. Politics
Lawmaker:

Parl. to review Iran’s NPT membership suspension

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The spokesman for Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that lawmakers at Parliament will review suspension of membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the shortest time possible.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini made the remarks on Sunday and said that Iran will continue the negotiation process until achieving positive results and securing the national interests of the country.

If the negotiation does not produce positive results, “we will not insist on continuing the negotiations.”

Turning to Iran’s membership in NPT, the lawmaker said that Iran’s membership suspension in the Non-Proliferation Treaty must be reviewed meticulously as soon as possible in order to properly adopt a decision in this respect.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the visit of the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Iran and stated that restrictions should be created for such visits since his visit to Iran has not produced any positive results.

