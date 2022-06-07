Gen. Heidari warns Israel Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa

The usurping Zionist regime is occupying the lands of the Muslims and in less than 25 years these lands will return Islam, Generaal Heidari said on Monday.

Saying that the military and defense achievements of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are a thorn in the enemies' eyes, General Heidari added that the range of UAVs and operational missiles of the Army has increased dramatically and they can reach Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Referring to the army drone town, which was recently unveiled, Heidari added, "All this equipment is to respond to the possible stupid aggression of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution," noting that the light weapons of the ground forces are being changed, upgraded, and localized.

The army ground forces commander went on to warn the Zionist regime, stressing, "By the order of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa for every mistake of the enemy."

MP/TSN2724022