Jun 1, 2022, 9:49 PM

Iran warns E3, US over draft resolution at IAEA BoG

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman in a tweet reacted to the US and the three European countries' move to present anti-Iran resolution to IAEA Board of Governor, warning against the danger of Israeli regime's nukes.

"Israeli regime, as the world's #1 JCPOA hater happens to be NPT-denier & the only nuke-possessor of the MENA region. We know this, the world knows this," Saeed Khatiobzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening after it was reported earlier on Wednesday that the United States, France, Britain and Germany have drafted an anti-Iran resolution for next week's meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, calling on Tehran to answer the alleged IAEA questions.

The Iranian spokesman added that it is time for the "E3/US to stop pretending to be asleep. They can pursue diplomacy—or pursue the opposite. We're ready for both."

Earlier today, Khatibzadeh said in a statement that "We [Iran] respond resolutely and appropriately to any unconstructive action in the Board of Governors, and those who view the Board of Governors and the Director General's report as a leverage and play political games against Iran must be held to account for the consequences."

