Iran, Iraq stress expanding bilateral medical cooperation

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi, who has traveled to Baghdad, met with senior Iraqi officials including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement as well as his Iraqi counterpart Hani al-Aqabi.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraq in the field of medicine and health and exchange experiences in the health field, Einollahi said in his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran in various fields and called for wider cooperation, especially in the medical and health sectors.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the depth of the close historical and societal ties between the two neighboring countries, and the need to work to broaden joint cooperation in line with the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and the Iranian Minister of Health stressed the importance of exchanging experiences and activating agreements signed between both sides.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency, Einollahi conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raeisi, to Salih during the meeting which was held in Baghdad's Presidential Al-Salam palace.

During the meeting, Salih and Einollahi discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries and their importance for their peoples and the region.

Einollahi confirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the security and stability of Iraq. He added that Iran is looking forward to broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries to meet the needs of the people.

The Iranian minister also met with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, and the two sides stressed the need to expand medical cooperation and the use of medical experts to accelerate the registration of Iranian-made drugs in Iraq.

