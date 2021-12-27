Iran, Iraq sign MoU on implementing Shalamcheh-Basra railway

Rostam Ghasemi said that he held meetings with his Iraqi counterpart and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih on Sunday to discuss the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project

According to the minister, finally, two sides signed an MoU on the implementation of the 32km Basra- Shalamcheh railway.

He further said that according to one of the MoU’s provisions, the two sides will start the executive operation on the bridge between Iran and Iraq within the next month.

Iranian minister noted that according to the agreement, the two railway companies of Iran and Iraq would jointly implement the project.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi arrived in Baghdad late Saturday to meet and hold talks with Iraqi officials on various areas of cooperation between the two countries in the transportation sector.

JB/5384928