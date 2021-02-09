Iraq, Iran sign three MoU on judicial cooperation

Following the consultations between Chief of Iran’s Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi and Faiq Zidan, three memoranda of understanding were signed between the two countries.

An MoU on judicial cooperation was signed by Iranian and Iraqi Attorney Generals and another one on the prisons of the two countries, signed by the head of Iran’s Prisons Organization.

Another MoU also signed by the Iraqi Minister of Justice and the head of Iran’s Inspection Organization.

Heading a high-ranking judicial delegation, Chief of Iran’s Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Baghdad on Monday night. This morning, he was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart at the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council headquarters.

Raeisi is slated to hold talks with a host of senior Iraqi officials Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, and Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest. He is also to follow up on the case of the assassination of General Soleimani and his companions.

