Iran's health diplomacy pays off in Iraq

The protocol will facilitate the holding of the Arbaeen which is the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi, who has traveled to Baghdad, met with senior Iraqi officials including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement as well as his Iraqi counterpart Hani al-Aqabi.

During his visit, he has also stressed the need for speeding up the registration of Iranian-made medicines in Iraq, bolstering health tourism and providing health services to Iraqi patients in Iran, exchanging professors and students, activating previous agreements between the two countries, cooperating in the field of health and tackling diseases, setting up a joint market for health-oriented products, and removing barriers to the development of cooperation in customs affairs and issuance of permits.

