Destiny of regions' countries tied to each other

"Past experiences have proven to everyone that political, security and economic crises in one country will cause similar crises in other countries, although the amount of damage may not be the same," Leader of the National Wisdom Movement said on Sunday.

Noting that today's world is a small village where it is not possible to limit a crisis in one area, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim stressed that the formation of unilateral agreements in the region in which the balance of power is not respected will be dangerous and cause further disintegration in the region and the loss of constructive opportunities to calm it down.

Emphasizing that Iraq has an important and central role in strengthening the stability of the region, Hakim added, "We should go towards the implementation of the desired role according to the existing supports and real historical opportunities and turn Iraq into a central actor among the Arab and Muslim brothers."

He also stated that it is necessary for Iraq to maintain its constructive neutrality and not get involved in conflicts.

Hakim went on to say that big economic and security challenges are ahead in the near future due to the new developments in the formation of a new world order based on the principle of military and economic domination as well as the formation of unilateral regional agreements.

In this regard, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement emphasized that the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should confront this new world order and reduce its negative and dangerous consequences on the security of the nations of the region and the future of generations and the wealth of countries.

MP/IRN84817243