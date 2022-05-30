Iran, Tajikistan call for expanding relations in all fields

In a meeting held in Tehran on Monday, the two sides called for expansion of bilateral ties in all fields.

During the meeting, Iranian Parliament Speaker said that amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan have witnessed considerable progresses in the recent months but the two countries enjoy high capacities to further develop their relations.

Turning to the policy of 13th government under President Raeisi which gives priority to the development of relations with neighboring states, Ghalibaf stated that as a neighboring country, Iran attaches great importance to expand its relations with the Republic of Tajikistan since the two countries share commonalities in terms of language, civilization and culture and this is an opportunity to deepen political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the two countries would witness evermore growth of trade and economic relations in very near future.

Tajik president, in turn, pointed to the longstanding history of the two countries and rich cultural and historical commonalities such as Nowruz celebrations and said that Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in recent years and progress of Iran in the field of peaceful nuclear technology and nullification of sanctions show that Iran is moving towards progress and development.

Emomali Rahmon stated that his country is ready to cooperate and enhance its relations with Iran in all fields.

Parliamentary cooperation and formation of Parliamentary Friendship Group in different areas between the two countries can serve as a prelude to the development of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed his hope that the two countries would expand their cooperation in various regional security and also parliamentary issues.

