Tehran, Dushanbe determined to boost all-out relations

Speaking at the joint press conference with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Monday in Tehran, Ebrahim Raeisi said that Iran and Tajikistan have very good relations due to neighborhood, cultural and religious relations, common language and civilization.

Referring to his recent visit to Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Raeisi said, "The trip was a turning point in relations between the two countries. Today we see a fourfold increase in trade relations between Iran and Tajikistan. Good measures have been also taken in other fields, especially in the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries in Dushanbe."

He also added that big steps will be taken to strengthen relations between the two countries with the signing of the new memorandum between Iran and Tajikistan. "We are determined to continue the political, economic, cultural relations, as well as relations in various fields between the two countries."

Stating that good bilateral relations can be turned into good regional relations, Raieis said that Iran and Tajikistan have a common view about the presence of foreigners in the region. "We believe that the presence of the foreigners in the region will not provide the security of the region and the regional issues must be solved through dialogue, negotiation and joint meetings."

The two countries also have a common view about the developments in Afghanistan, the Iranian President said, adding that an inclusive government must be formed in Afghanistan, and all parties in Afghanistan must be involved in forming a government. The security of Afghanistan is also very important for Iran and Tajikistan.

"The 20-year presence of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan had nothing but the war and insecurity for the country, so the fate of Afghanistan must be decided by the people of the country," he added.

Raeisi also expressed hope that Rahmon's visit will be a big step to strengthening relations between the two countries.

