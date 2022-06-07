Lasting peace, security in region hinges on neighbors' coop.

Speaking in a meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) in Armenian capital of Yerevan on Monday evening, the head of Iranian Parliamentary Delegation Abbas Moghtadaei said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate and interact with neighboring states in line with restoration of peace and security.

Iran has always emphasized the need for cooperation and joint interaction between countries of the region to achieve lasting peace and security, he underscored.

Extra-regional countries that have an exploitative approach to the whole region harm process of achieving real peace and security in the region with ignoring interests of other countries, Moghtadaei underlined.

This meeting has created an opportunity to redefine a new round of cooperation, coordination and unity based on friendship of nations in the Eurasian region, he said, adding that Iran is ready to cooperate and interact with neighboring countries to establish peace, stability and security in the region.

