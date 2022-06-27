Iran, Tajikistan poised to strengthen coop. in energy field

Continuing the path of reviving Iran's energy diplomacy, the Deputy Petroleum Minister for International Affairs and Trade met with a delegation from Tajikistan headed by the Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies to emphasize the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Following Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's visit to Tehran in May and following up on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji and Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, Deputy Petroleum Minister met and held talks with a delegation from Tajikistan led by Bakhtiar Sharifi, Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, accompanied by Sharifa Khodabakhsh, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, and Shayesta Moradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan and other Tajik officials.

The Tajik delegation traveled to Tehran to pursue and implement the provisions of the memorandum and agreements, and met with the Deputy Petroleum Minister for International Affairs and Trade as Chairman of the Joint Energy Working Group to discuss various energy cooperation, including exploration and exploitation of the country's oil and gas fields and technical services, engineering and training cooperation.

Following the Tajik President's visit to Tehran on May 30, an agreement on energy cooperation was signed between the Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji and the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan. This memorandum is the first document of cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil industry, which can start a new chapter in energy cooperation between the two countries.

