Iran VP calls for further promotion of ties with Tajikistan

Speaking during a meeting with visiting Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon in Tehran on Monday, Mokhber said that all agreements and documents signed by the two presidents will be pursued and implemented to reach a final result.

Referring to the high capacities of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan in the fields of energy, transportation, customs and ports, Mokhber stated that Iran is ready to export technical and engineering services to Tajikistan and help scientific and academic exchanges between the two countries.

Tajik president, for his part, said that a new chapter in bilateral cooperation has been opened between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon pointed to the cordial and friendly relations between the two governments and people of Iran and Tajikistan and emphasized that prospects of cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan should be further broadened in the fields of trade, technology, health, energy, transportation.

Referring to the constructive, positive and active approaches of 13th government in expanding Iran-Tajikistan relations, he said that Tajik government believes that a new chapter has begun in cooperation between the two countries.

The two officials underlined the need for establishment of peace and security in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, and also stressed the need to protect peace in the Middle East and Central Asia.

