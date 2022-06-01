Iran, China emphasize developing police, security cooperation

External Security Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Guoping met and held talks with Majid Mirahmadi, deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement affairs at the Interior Ministry compound on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a variety of issues, particularly in the field of development of police and security cooperation.

Moreover, Iranian and Chinese officials emphasized implementation of the provisions of cooperation agreement in the field of transnational crime and exchange of information and experience on police and law enforcement cooperation.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of relations between the two countries, Mirahmadi stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations within the framework of cooperation agreement in the field of transnational crimes and holding joint meetings between ministries of the two countries.

Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister seized this opportunity to express his appreciation to the Chinese government for its cooperation and collaboration with Iranian government in the field of preventing and controlling the Coviod-19 pandemic.

The Chinese official pointed to Iran’s important role in the region and in the fight against drug trafficking, counter-terrorism and organized crimes and announced that China is ready to expand cooperation in those areas.

Cheng Guoping praised Iran as the country that sent the first shipment of face masks to China at the beginning coronavirus pandemic.

MA/5504895