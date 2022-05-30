Iran,Tajikistan both oppose foreign powers presence in region

Speaking at the meeting of the Iranian and Tajik high-ranking delegations on Monday afternoon, Ebrahim Raeisi said that the visit of the Tajik President to Tehran is definitely a turning point in strengthening and deepening relations between the two countries, saying, "The friendly and brotherly relations between Tehran and Dushanbe is based on extensive historical, cultural and linguistic commonalities and goes beyond mere neighbourly relations."

"Iran and Tajikistan have good capacities to enhance cooperation in various fields of trade, energy, tourism, medicine and pharmacy, investment, water and natural resources, and technical and engineering services," he said.

"The growth and development of Tajikistan is the same as the progress of Iran and its hardship and suffering is our suffering as well. Strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan will pave the way for the development of regional and international cooperation between the two countries," he said.

The President cited concerns over instability in Afghanistan and the fight against extremism, terrorism and organized crime as common concerns between Iran and Tajikistan, saying, " The two countries share the same opinion on the fact that the presence of outsiders in the region has never been security-building, and will never be so."

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also described the relations between Tehran and Dushanbe as deep and friendly, saying, "After Mr Raeisi's visit to Dushanbe and the promotion of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Organisation, effective steps have been taken to develop relations between the two countries."

"The volume of trade and economic interactions between the two countries has increased many times over. This level of increase in the volume of exchanges and interactions between the two countries is necessary, but given the quality of political relations and existing capacities in the two countries, it is not enough," he said.

The President of Tajikistan described the facilitation of tourist travel, especially economic actors, as well as the establishment of direct flights as effective areas for expanding areas of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and added, "Tajikistan is interested in increasing the level of relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the roadmap for the development of relations between the two countries in the horizon of 2030 has presented a promising vision of this goal for the two countries."

Emomali Rahmon stated, "Iran and Tajikistan have common views and concerns on regional issues, which can strengthen regional and international cooperation between the two countries."

The Presidents of Iran and Tajikistan referred to the diverse and numerous capacities available in the two countries as a suitable platform for improving the level of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe, stressing the need for continued meetings and consultations between officials of the two countries to accelerate the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

ZZ/President.ir