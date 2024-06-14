Process of development of Iran, Russia relations continues

Owji met and held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin, and Sergei Tsivilev Ministry of Energy of Russia during his visit to Moscow.

In the meeting, which was held with the participation of Kazem Jalali, the ambassador of Iran to Moscow, and other members of the Iranian delegation, Owji noted that during the Presidency of martyr Ebrahim Raeisi, a good foundation was made in bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

He stated that based on the planning and agreements in all sectors, the process of developing relations will continue and the two countries will take stronger steps in this direction.

He pointed to several phone calls between the President of Russia and the Acting President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhbar, stressing that there is no doubt that the relations between Tehran and Moscow will move forward strongly.

Congratulating Russia Day, he expressed his satisfaction with the process of development of bilateral relations through the implementation of the agreements reached during the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the launch of a direct flight between Tehran and Grozny, the center of Russia's Chechnya Republic, he expressed hope that the cooperation will continue to strengthen the relations between the two countries along with the improvement of the level of relations.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, for his part, emphasized Moscow's resolve to continue cooperation with Iran and to speed up the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

He said that Russia is determined to continue the same path that was laid at the will of the President of Russia and the martyred President of Iran.

Novak added that Moscow and Tehran have close relations in all fields and this cooperation will be strengthened day by day.

Accelerating the process of completing the North-South international corridor, including the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, for which the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023 was one of the topics discussed in the meeting.

