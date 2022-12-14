Iran, China conclude good agreement on joint oil, gas fields

Regarding strategic issues, Iran shares the same opinion with the Chinese side, Javad Owji told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday.

Owji made the comments, referring to the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister's visit to Tehran.

During this trip, good agreements and MoUs were concluded with the Chinese side regarding the development of oil and gas fields as well as joint fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Owji spoke about the oil supply of industrial units during the winter days.

"We will not cut off the fuel of any industrial unit in the winter season," he said, adding that the government will make all efforts to get through the winter without challenges.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation meeting was held in the presence of the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Hu Chunhua, and Iran’s First Vice President.

RHM/IRN84969906