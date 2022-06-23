Gen. Mohammad Kazemi appointed new IRGC intelligence chief

According to the Public Relations department of the IRGC, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami issued a decree on Thursday to appoint Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi as the new head of the IRGC’s intelligence.

The IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ramzan Sharif has said that Kazemi’s predecessor clergyman Hossein Taeb will serve as an advisor to the IRGC’s Commander-in-chief.

Kazemi was the head of the IRGC’s counter-intelligence agency for a lot of years and is highly experienced in security and intelligence matters in the IRGC.

