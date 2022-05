TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – A funeral procession has been held in Tehran to pay tribute to the member of the IRGC Sayyad Khodaei assassinated in a terrorist attack in the Iranian capital.

The attack on Colonel Sayyad Khodaei, which claimed his life, happened in Tehran at around 4 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Sunday when two motorcyclists shot him five times while he was in his car, and fled the scene.