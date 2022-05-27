Ghalibaf asks for intl. condemnation of Khodaei assassination

The Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Thursday sent separate messages to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Secretaries General of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

In his letters, the Iranian parliament speaker strongly condemned the act of terrorism carried out by elements of Global Arrogance in martyring Sayad Khodaei.

In his message, Ghalibaf referred to the UN Charter, the principles of international law and human rights, and described the recent terrorist act as in continuation of systematic and targeted assassinations against Iranian citizens, scientists and the armed forces.

He said that the international community must be seriously concerned about the dangerous consequences of such terrorist acts for international peace and security, and condemn such brutal assassinations by certain regimes.

He called on those international bodies to condemn the recent cowardly assassination in Tehran as part of their duty to fight terrorism non-discriminatory.

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was a military advisor in Syria, in the Iranian capital of Tehran in front of his house on Sunday afternoon.

KI