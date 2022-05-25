Iran to leverage capacities to pursue martyr Khodaei’s case

In a written message to the bereaved family of martyr Khodaei, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Foreign Ministry will follow up on the case using its international, legal as well as political capacities.

Referring to Iran’s pivotal role in fighting against terrorism, he highlighted that the assassination of martyr Khodaei proved once again that Iran is itself a victim of terrorism.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani paid a visit to the family of martyred Sayad Khodaei, an IRGC colonel who was assassinated with five bullets in downtown Tehran.

Assassination not only does not undermine the progress of the Islamic Revolution, but the pure blood of the martyrs accelerates Islamic Revolution's path toward progress, said Ali Bagheri Kani in the meeting with the family of Martyr Khodaei.

Referring to the double standards of some Western governments towards the phenomenon of terrorism, he stated "As much as terrorism is condemned, silence against terrorism is also condemned."

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei who was a military advisor in Syria in Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday afternoon in front of his house while in his car.

AMK/IRN84766445