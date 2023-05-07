Asia, Africa, Latin America Iran priorities for economic coop

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to develop its transit infrastructure, Mehdi Safari said, referring to Iran's historical position on the Silk Road and the potential and actual economic capacities of the country.

Safari made the comments in the opening ceremony of the fifth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRAN EXPO 2023) which is underway at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

Neighboring countries, as well as Asian, African, and Latin American countries, are among the priorities of the Iranian government for developing economic and commercial cooperation, he further said.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate with foreign partners not only in the fields of export and import but also in investment and financing, and transit areas.

