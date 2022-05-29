  1. Economy
May 29, 2022, 1:50 PM

Kyrgyzstan welcomes conclusion of PTA between Iran, EAEU

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – President of Republic of Kyrgyzstan welcomed the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it as a main routes of international cooperation.

Speaking in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that the development of Eurasian integration is directly linked to the promotion of exports of goods, equipment and technologies to third countries and the establishment of relationships with new trading partners.

There is now a trend towards a multi-polar global economy and the transfer of economic activity centers to the Asian region, he said, adding that Eurasian countries should actively develop international trade and economic cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asian nations, countries in the West Asia, Indo-Pacific region, North Africa and Latin America.

Bishkek fully supports the creation of a new architecture of international trade including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He said that Kyrgyzstan is in favor of creating a free trade zone with Indonesia and expanding free trade zone with Iran and also boosting cooperation with other countries which is defined in the main directions of international cooperation.

