Tehran, Muscat sign MoU on economic coop.

Fatemi-Amin who visited Oman’s capital Muscat on top of a high-ranking trade delegation attended the 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held during February 8-9.

In this meeting, Fatemi-Amin and Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Qais Al Yousef signed a Memorandum of Understanding on economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides stressed the need to strengthen economic ties and maritime trade through the port of Chabahar.

Reza Fatemi Amin insisted that a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Iran and Oman will significantly boost economic and trade relations between the two friendly nations.

