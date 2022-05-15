Iranian trade delegation to visit Oman soon

Director-General of the Arab and African Department of the Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPO) Farzad Piltan said that ahead of the Iranian President's visit to Oman, a high-level trade-marketing delegation of Iranian economic and trade activists will travel to Muscat on Monday.

Attending the Iran-Oman trade meeting and negotiating with the Omani trade parties and reviewing the Omani market, as well as identifying the barriers and operational problems of developing trade relations between the two countries are on the agenda of the delegation, he added.

