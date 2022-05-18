Sultan of Oman calls for approving maritime deal with Iran

The official Oman News Agency (ONA) announced today (Wednesday) that the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, has issued an order to approve a cooperation agreement with Iran in the field of maritime transport.

The decree by Sultan comes after Iran’s Deputy Industry Minister and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peyman-Pak met with Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed al Maawali in the Omani capital of Muscat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for developing cooperation in the field of maritime transportation and also regional and trans-regional transit.

Iran and Oman also agreed to hold a joint Working Group on maritime transportation.

The trade volume between Iran and Oman last Iranian year (March 21, 2021-2022) reached a record high of $1,336 billion, showing an increase of 53% compared to the previous year.

