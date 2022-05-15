Paykan beats Japanese team at Asian Club Volleyball C'ships

Dmitry Mozersky scored 30 points for Suntory, while Earvin Ngapeth earned 19 points for Paykan.

Paykan, the most decorated Asian club, started the campaign on Saturday with a win over Iraqi side South Gas and will play Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC from Thailand on Monday.

Pool B consists of Al-Rayyan (Qatar), Taraz VC (Kazakhstan), Shahdab Yazd (Iran) and Erbil Sport Club (Iraq).

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

