May 15, 2023, 3:50 PM

Iran’s Shahdab win Afghanistan's Kam Air in AVC Cup

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Shahdab Yazd of Iran defeated Afghanistan's Kam Air in three straight sets in the 2023 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship (AVC) on Monday.

Shahdab Yazd defeated their Afghan opponents in three straight sets ( 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18).

The Iranian team, which has almost advanced from the group stage, will face Taiwanese Taichung Bank for first place in Gool B.

Teams from Bahrain, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia are in Gool B.

The 23rd Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship started on May 14 in Manama, Bahrain and will run until May 21.

The champions will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship

