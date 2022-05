The Iranian team defeated the Iraq team in three straight sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-14) to book a place in the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship semifinals.

The competitions are held in Tehran, the Iranian capital.

Paykan is the most successful Asian team with seven wins so far in the tournament.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

KI