TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Shahdab Yazd claimed the title of the 35th edition of the Iran Volleyball Super League for the first time in their history on Monday.

Headed by Alireza Tolou Kian, Shahdab defeated Paykan 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18) and claimed the title. Shahdab and Paykan volleyball clubs will also represent Iran at the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Tehran.