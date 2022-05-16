  1. Sports
Paykan defeats Thai team at Asian Club Volleyball C'ships

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iran’s Paykan defeated Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC from Thailand 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13) in Pool A of the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at Azadi Hall in Tehran on Monday.

Paykan will play Iraqi team Erbil on Wednesday in the competition’s quarterfinals, Tehran Times reported.

Paykan, the most decorated Asian club, started the campaign on Saturday with a win over Iraqi side South Gas and beat Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds on Sunday.

Pool B consists of Al-Rayyan (Qatar), Taraz VC (Kazakhstan), Shahdab Yazd (Iran) and Erbil Sport Club (Iraq).

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championships will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

