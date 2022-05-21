  1. Sports
May 21, 2022

Paykan crowned champions of 2022 Asian Club Volleyball

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Paykan of Iran came from two sets down to beat Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds 3-2 (21-25, 26-28, 25-13, 25-20, 15-12) on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Shahdab swept past Taraz of Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22) in the third-place match.

Nimir Abdelaziz weighed in with a huge 29 points including 24 attacks from 45 attempts and 3 aces for Peykan, while Earvin Ngapeth kept good company to contribute 14 points in front of over 10,000 fans.

Paykan setter Saeid Marouf was chosen as the competition's MVP.

The tournament was held in Tehran, Iran from May 14 to 20.

It was Paykan’s eighth trophy in the competition, the most for any Asian team.

Paykan also qualified for 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

