Amir-Abdollahian terms Cuba Iran's strategic partner

Hossein Amir-Abollahian made the remarks in his Saturday meeting with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas who arrived in Tehran to attend the 18th meeting of the Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission which is slated to be held on May 15-17.

During the meeting, Amir-Abollahian called Cuba a strategic partner of Iran, calling for expanding cooperation in various fields.

He also called the holding of a joint commission for economic cooperation a good opportunity for the two sides to explore ways to develop bilateral relations in the economic and trade fields, as well as to deepen political cooperation.

Stating that the level of relations between the two countries in the field of political relations as well as cooperation in the health sector, especially in the field of joint vaccine production are considered good, he added that the current administration aims to implement cooperation documents.

Iranian foreign minister also called the promotion of cooperation in the economic and trade fields important considering the existing capacities on both sides. He called for greater efforts by the two countries to realize the economic potential of cooperation.

Condemning US sanctions against Cuba and pointing to the extent of US unilateral sanctions against the two countries, Amir-Abollahian stressed the need to draw on each other's experiences in neutralizing sanctions.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's firm stance in support of bilateral relations, Ricardo Cabrisas, for his part, called his visit to Iran and the holding of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation of the two countries in line with the strategic relations between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of using the economic capacities of the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister met with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase trade relations through the development of joint trade and economic cooperation.

