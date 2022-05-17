Iran, Cuba sign coop. MoU in veterinary field

Head of Iran's Veterinary Organization Seyed Mohammad Aghamiri said that the MoU has been signed with the aim of upgrading the system of care and monitoring of animal diseases, as well as facilitating the trade of goods contained in the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) regulations.

Pointing out the importance of boosting bilateral cooperation between Iran and Cuba, Aghamiri added that the MoU paves the road for the exchange of expertise and knowledge related to veterinary medicine, trade exchange of veterinary medicine, and pharmaceuticals and biological products between the two countries.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba’s deputy prime minister and the Cuban president’s special envoy, has traveled to Tehran to take part in the 18th meeting of the Iran-Cuba Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The commission will review cooperation between the two countries in the fields of food, food exports, oil and energy, vaccines and biological materials, medicine and technology, as well as banking and trade.

MP/5492393