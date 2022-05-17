  1. Economy
May 17, 2022, 10:31 PM

Iran, Cuba ink commodity bartering coop. roadmap

Iran, Cuba ink commodity bartering coop. roadmap

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iran and Cuba signed commodity bartering roadmap in Tehran on Tuesday concurrent with 18th meeting of Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

In addition to the agreement inked in the field of development of industrial, mining and trade cooperation, a roadmap was signed between the two countries in the field of bartering goods.

The cooperation document was signed between Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry for Commercial and Trade Affairs Mohammad Sadegh Mofatteh and Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The Director-General of US-Europe Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Mohammad Reza Karimzadeh and Deputy Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for Export Markets Development Affairs Seyyed Ahmadreza Alaei Tabatabaei also attended the signing ceremony and emphasized boosting trade ties between the two countries.

MA/5492671

News Code 186909
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186909/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News