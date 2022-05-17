Iran, Cuba ink commodity bartering coop. roadmap

In addition to the agreement inked in the field of development of industrial, mining and trade cooperation, a roadmap was signed between the two countries in the field of bartering goods.

The cooperation document was signed between Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry for Commercial and Trade Affairs Mohammad Sadegh Mofatteh and Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The Director-General of US-Europe Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Mohammad Reza Karimzadeh and Deputy Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for Export Markets Development Affairs Seyyed Ahmadreza Alaei Tabatabaei also attended the signing ceremony and emphasized boosting trade ties between the two countries.

