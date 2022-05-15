Tehran, Baku stress continued coop. to protect bilateral ties

Hossein Amir-Abollahian and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday night held a phone conversation, exchanging views on developing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Stressing the importance of developing political relations between the two sides, Amir-Abollahian said that the presidents of the two countries reached key agreements last year, whose full implementation is jointly pursued by Tehran and Baku.

He also pointed to the joint economic committee session recently held in Baku, describing it as a key development in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Bayramov, for his part, stressed the need for expansion of bilateral relations and announced his country’s readiness to strengthen political ties at all levels.

He said that the presence of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of Karabakh is an important step that Tehran has already taken to enhance mutual cooperation.

The two diplomats also stressed the importance of continued negotiations and cooperation to protect bilateral relations from plots hatched by the enemies of the two countries.

