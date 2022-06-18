Anti-Iran unsubstantiated allegations destroy UN reputation

In a tweet on Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “Covering only less than 1% of our views, a glimpse of @antonioguterres report was enough to reject claims that the report contains info. presented by the Iranian Govt.”

“Copy-pasting unsubstantiated allegations churned out by @JavaidRehman tarnishes the UN credibility,” he added.

His remarks came as the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a recent report on the human rights situation in Iran has levelled new allegations against the country.

