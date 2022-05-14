Iran FM condolences UAE gov., people over ruler passing away

In his message, Amir-Abdollahian wished divine forgiveness for the late UAE leader and also patience and reward for his Emirati counterpart and for the house of Nahyan.

"The news of the departure of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE government was sorrowful. I would like to offer condolences to Your Excellency as well as the government and people of the UAE," the Iranian top diplomat wrote.

"I also wish divine mercy and forgiveness for the late leader and for you and the honorable family," he added.

The ruler of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on Friday.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was chosen in 2004 to succeed his long-serving father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan who ascended the throne in 1971.

