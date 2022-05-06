  1. World
Hashd al-Sha’abi forces repel ISIL attack in eastern Iraq

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, repelled the attacks of remnants of ISIL terrorist group in Diyala province in eastern Iraq on Friday morning.

Iraqi media sources reported that the preliminary results of a terrorist attack in " Ziyābêh" area in "Abu Sayda" in Diyala province also left three dead.

In the meantime, Iraqi security officials in northern city of Kirkuk announced that a terrorist attack has been thwarted.

Earlier on Friday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces reported that two ISIL members were killed in northern city of Mosul.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse and pursue ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from hands of this terrorist group.

Remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

