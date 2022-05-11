9 ISIL forces killed during Iraqi army operation in Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces also managed to recognize the identity of the ISIL forces, according to the statement.

Recently, Iraq's General Security Directorate (GSD) announced that three ISIL wanted members were arrested in the country's capital of Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse and pursue ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/IRN84748455