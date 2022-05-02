Two Iraqi military forces killed in ISIL attack on Anbar

The ISIL terrorist group attacked the bases of the 29th Brigade of the Iraqi Army 4th Division in the western part of Anbar province on Monday morning.

The attack was followed by heavy clashes between Iraqi forces and ISIL terrorists, in which two Iraqi forces were killed and two others were wounded.

The ISIL terrorist group also attacked Iraqi army bases in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces Sunday night, killing one civilian and wounding two others in an attack in the al-Butraz area of ​​Diyala province.

