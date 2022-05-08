ISIL claims responsibility for missile attack on Tajikistan

Tajik media on Saturday quoted security officials as saying that four BM-1 missiles had been fired at Tajikistan from Khwaja Ghar city of Takhar province.

Afghan media, including the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA Press), quoted the Taliban-led government attributed the attack to the ISIL terrorist group, while local Tajik officials at the Afghan border claimed that the terrorist act was carried out by anti-government militants in Tajikistan.

AVA Press said the ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajikistan, like the previous attack on Uzbekistan.

This is the second missile attack from Afghanistan on Central Asian countries (Uzbekistan and Tajikistan). The ISIL terrorist group also claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Uzbekistan.

