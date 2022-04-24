Hashd al-Shabi cmdr. martyred in counterterrorism op. in Iraq

Announcing the martyrdom of one of commanders in a counterterrorism operation, Hashd al-Sha’abi Command emphasized that country's borders have been strengthened with the participation of 12,000 Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in operation to fight remnants of ISIL terrorists in Iraq’s Anbar province.

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization announced the martyrdom of one of PMU forces of 14th Brigade, the heroic commander Martyr Abu Hassan Al-Jabbari in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province.

A large-scale operation against remnants of ISIL terrorist groups began in Al Anbar province on Saturday with the participation of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in headquarters of this operation in western part of Iraq.

The first phase of the operation took place on March 28 and 30, 2022 at regions of Kirkuk and Diyala provinces in northern and eastern Iraq.

