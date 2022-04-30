  1. Politics
US Ain al-Assad base in W Iraq comes under rocket attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources on Saturday evening reported that US Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq has been targeted.

Iraqi news sources reported that the sound of several explosions heard in the western province of Al Anbar in Iraq.

The Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that sound of these explosions was due to a severe attack launched on US Ain al-Assad base which is home to the US forces.

After these attacks, sirens sounded inside the base. The attack was carried out with four rockets, the report added.

No casualty has so far been released following the attack and any group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

