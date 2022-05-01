Oman, Qatar felicitate Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr

In a phone conversation held on Sunday, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq felicitated Eid al-Fitr to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and people of Iran.

He also invited Raeisi to visit Oman.

For his part, Iranian President congratulated Eid to him and wished Sultan of Oman health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and felicity.

In another phone call, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Tamim Al Thani also congratulated Eid al-Fitr to Iranian President and people and wished success and prosperity for Iranians.

