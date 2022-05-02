Raeisi congrats leaders of Islamic states on Eid al-Fitr

In separate messages sent to his counterparts in Islamic countries on Monday, President Raeisi felicitated Eid al-Fitr as manifestation of faith, knowledge and flourishing the Divine nature and human excellence.

Iranian President considered Eid al-Fitr as a feast of returning to self, blossoming of human nature and promised reward of pious and virtuous people and expressed hope that Muslims around the world would receive the Divine rewards at the end of holy month of Ramadan.

On this auspicious occasion, President Raeisi also expressed hope that bonds of unity and amity would be further strengthened among people in the Islamic community in line with realization of sublime ideals of the pure religion of Islam and people across the world would witness end of conflicts as well as restoration of peace and security.

