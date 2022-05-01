Iran,Tajikistan stress need to ensure security in region

In a phone call with the Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on Sunday night, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Eid al-Fitr to him and people of Tajikistan.

Emphasizing the need to develop security coordination between the two countries, he added that Iran is concerned about the security situation in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the expanding economic relations between the two countries, President Raeisi invited the President of Tajikistan to visit Iran and described the visit as effective in improving the level of bilateral and regional interactions between Tehran and Dushanbe.

The President of Tajikistan, for his part, thanked Raeisi for his invitation to visit Tehran.

He also congratulated Eid to Iranian President and the people of Iran.

ZZ/5470858