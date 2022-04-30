Pres. Raiesi condoles passing of veteran filmmaker Talebzadeh

In a message released on Saturday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Iranian documentary filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh.

"I offer my condolences on the death of revolutionary filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh to his honorable family, the artistic community, and his deceased students," said the Iranian president.

In the guise of a media activist, director, and international politics expert, Talebzadeh opened new horizons of awareness in the fight against cultural aggression, Raeisi said in his message.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also issued separate messages, expressing their condolences over the death of this veteran filmmaker.

Renowned Iranian documentary filmmaker and anchor of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Nader Talebzadeh passed away in one of Tehran hospitals at the age of 69 on Friday evening.

Late Talebzadeh was hospitalized on November, 23, 2021, due to heart malfunction and blood clotting.

He had also been hospitalized on January 8, 2022 in the ICU section and released in late January.

Talebzadeh was born in Tehran in 1952, and was a documentary producer, TV anchor, and cinema actor.

RHM/5479051